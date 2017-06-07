PD: Woman scratched by bear in Simsbury

A woman was scratched by a bear in Simsbury on Wednesday (WFSB)

A woman was scratched by a bear while she was walking her dog in a park in Simsbury on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police said they were called to Town Forest Park around 1 p.m.

The woman told police she was walking her dog near the baseball field when she turned a corner and saw the bear, Simsbury Police Chief Peter N. Ingvertsen said.

Ingvertsen said the woman went to turn away, but that's when the animal took a swing at her. The woman's clothes were ripped and she was scratched.

Police called the woman's injuries minor and said she didn't require any medical attention.

The dog was uninjured, Ingvertsen said.

The bear ran off after the incident. Simsbury police with DEEP remained at the scene.

According to DEEP, Simsbury had 291 reported bear sightings from June 2016 to June 2017.

