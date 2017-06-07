Police: Southington woman embezzled thousands from lacrosse association, engineering company

Courtney Wells is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a lacrosse organization and her employer. (Southington police photo)

A woman from Southington is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a lacrosse organization and an engineering company.

Two warrants were issued for 48-year-old Courtney Wells, which were the result of an investigation that lasted several months.

She was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Wells embezzled $98,955.04 from the Southington Lacrosse Association, according to police.

They said she used the money for her own personal benefit.

Officer said she was the organization's treasurer.

As the investigation continued, police found that Wells embezzled an additional $376,099.55 from her employer, Jones Engineering LLC. Police said she worked there as a bookkeeper.

Police said she was using the funds from her employer to reimburse what she took from the lacrosse organization.

Wells was charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree money laundering in one warrant and first-degree larceny and first-degree forgery in the second.

Her bonds totaled $150,000.

She faced a judge in Bristol Superior Court on Wednesday.

