Non-profit horse rescue in need of help

A non-profit horse rescue group in East Hampton is overcoming a huge hurdle, and needs help from the public after it was forced to relocate.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News went to meet Rasa, who is a rescued Clydesdale. She has a new home at the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue at Autumn Ridge in East Hampton.

"I made a promise to these horses, and when we found out we needed to move we just had all the right people,” said Veterinarian Dr. Stacey Golub.

Golub founded the non-profit group several years ago, but this spring they were told their 4-acre original home in Haddam Neck was being sold, and they had to find a new pasture.

The timing was right and they found a 20-acre old farmstead in nearby East Hampton, but the organization needed an army of volunteers like excavator operator Bret Siniscalco to get it ready.

Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue is undergoing a major fundraising drive now, so hopefully before winter, with new funding, they will be able to build a barn and other buildings. All of this while volunteers continue to care for the 15 rescues and rehabilitate them.

"It’s obvious these horses need us but I also need these horses,” said volunteer Stacey Randall.

"What we want is to have a legacy for our horses. You can only do that if it’s your own property,” said board member and volunteer Sarah Grote.

For now, the group is leasing the land with plans to one day purchase it, and add programming for the community, which is something Golub thinks the horses will agree with.

