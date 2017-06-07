Elevated levels of lead found inside two Waterbury schools

Elevated levels of lead were found inside two Waterbury schools.

The school district says it immediately disconnected the water fountains in question.

Now, parents said they found out about the news on Tuesday and are concerned for their children’s safety.

Waterbury parents like Kathy Acevedo say they're worried after learning water in two brass city schools, Walsh Elementary where her two young daughters go, and Wendell Cross Elementary both tested positive for elevated levels of lead.

The district sent out an alert to parents on Tuesday, which said "The report from the State Department of Public Health indicates the two water fountains at Walsh are over the EPA limit for lead, and three faucets at Wendell Cross are over the limit."

According to the school district, this is the first incident after it started testing the water in its school's last July.

In March elevated levels of lead were found in four water fountains inside Walsh.

"We immediately shut them down, ordered 4 brand new replacements that are certified lead free,” said Bob Brenker, chief operating officer for Waterbury Public Schools.

In May, when those fountains were re-tested, two came back positive.

“We've shut the four water fountains off at Walsh and we've provided water through our Food Services Department for the children and the staff at the school. At this time, there is no exposure, they're shut off,” Brenker said.

At Wendell Cross, the sink in the teacher's lounge and the nurse's office bathroom also came back with elevated levels.

According to Brenker, all of the water sources passed the flush test, but failed the stagnant water test, showing elevated levels when the water was turned on for the first time that day.

Leaders with the school district have already met with the mayor, the water department and the health department to finalize their next steps.

Leaders also said bottled water is being brought in for students as they try and figure out the issue with the pipes.

