PD: Dog killed by 3 pit bulls in Bloomfield

A dog was killed by three roaming pit bulls in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning, police said.

An unidentified homeowner and his two dogs were out in his yard on Lincoln Terrace around 11 a.m. when police said three pit bulls attacked the dogs. One dog was killed during the attack.

The three pit bulls were captured by animal control. Police said the pit bulls are believed to have an owner since they were wearing a type of collar.

Police said they are still trying to determine that owner. Anyone with any information about the attack is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.

