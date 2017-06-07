A few showers before the week is over, then a heatwave!



TODAY & TOMORROW …

Today will feature a mostly sunny sky with mild temps in the mid to upper 70s inland, and in the lower 70s along the coast. Later today, scattered mid and high level clouds will be on the increase – at times filtering the sunshine. This is due to a developing coastal storm to our south. It appears that the storm is going to clip Southeastern New England late tonight, specifically eastern/southeastern Connecticut. In those locations we could get some showers very late tonight and early tomorrow morning, but the bulk of the rain will remain well to our east.

With the coastal storm passing by to our east, a northeasterly breezy will be noticeable as we close out the week tomorrow. During the afternoon, we’ll see another chance for isolated showers or even thunderstorms as a trough moves through the region from the west. Since there will be more clouds than sun combined with the northeasterly wind, temperatures won’t be as warm as they will be today. Look for numbers to remain in the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

The well-advertised pattern change is still on track starting Saturday. A large “Bermuda High” will develop and create a southwesterly flow, transporting warmer and muggier air into the state. This will bring summer-like weather and even 90 degree heat through early next week.



On Saturday, a weak boundary may trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but we think most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s inland and the upper 70s at the beaches.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies along with hot temperatures. We are currently forecasting highs in the lower to middle 90s away from the Sound each day. If this pans out, we will have our second heat wave of the year at Bradley Airport – the first one occurred May 17-19th. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler near the coast, in the mid to upper 80s each day.

A cold front may move through the region late Tuesday, triggering some rain or thunderstorms. In its wake, temperatures will drop back into the 80s by next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney