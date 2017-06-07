Some rain before the week is over, then a heatwave!

WEDNESDAY RECAP …

As expected, clouds eroded through the morning and early afternoon hours giving way to abundant sunshine. Temperatures, after beginning the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s reached the 70s inland during the afternoon… coastal areas saw highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a sea breeze.

We are 1 week into the month of June and as we all know, it has been quite cool. After crunching the numbers, to-date, we’re running 5.5 degrees below normal for the first 7 day. When it comes to rainfall, what may be surprising is that given how wet it has seemed to be… with only 1.19” so far at Windsor Locks, we’re in a slight deficit as the total is 0.02” below normal.



THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…

A gorgeous evening is on tap as temperatures slowly drop through the 60s. With a clear sky and a diminishing wind, temperatures will drop to the 45-50 degree range for lows. Areas of patchy fog could also develop as we head toward daybreak.



THURSDAY & FRIDAY …

Tomorrow will feature a mostly sunny sky and even milder weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland and into the lower 70s along the coast. Later in the day, scattered mid and high level cloudiness will be on the increase – at times filtering the sunshine. This is due to a developing coastal storm to our south. As of the posting of this update, it appears that the storm may only clip Southeastern New England Thursday night, specifically eastern/southeastern Connecticut could get some rain around daybreak Friday, with the bulk of the rain remaining well to our east if not offshore.

With the coastal storm passing by to our east, a northeasterly breezy will be noticeable as we close out the week Friday. That afternoon, we’ll see another chance for isolated showers or even thunderstorms as a trough moves through the region from the west. Given at times there will be more clouds than sun combined with the northeasterly wind, temperatures won’t be as warm as tomorrow but still in the 70s.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

The well-advertised pattern change is still on track starting Saturday. A large “Bermuda High” will develop and create a southwesterly flow, transporting warmer and muggier air into the state. This will bring summer-like weather and even 90 degree heat through early next week.



For Saturday, a weak boundary may trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but we think most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s inland and the upper 70s at the beaches.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature a mostly sunny sky along with hot temperatures. We are currently forecasting highs in the lower to middle 90s away from the Sound each day. If this pans out, we will have our second heat wave of the year at Bradley Airport – the first one occurred May 17-19th. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler near the coast, with mid to upper 80s each day.

A cold front may move through the region late Tuesday, triggering some rain or thunderstorms. In its wake, temperatures are knocked back into the 80s for highs by next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon