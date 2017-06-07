Construction will close part of Southington road on Thursday

On Thursday, police in Southington will have part of Pleasant Street closed due to construction at the Calendar House.

The road will be closed between Woodruff Street and Hobart Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials said a detour will be in place and there will be access to DePaolo Middle School’s entrances.



