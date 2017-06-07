Fate of women's health care bill appears uncertain

The fate of legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women if the federal Affordable Care Act is overhauled remains uncertain in the final hours of the Connecticut legislative session.

The House of Representatives interrupted debate Wednesday on the bill after one lawmaker tried to amend the legislation with an abortion-related proposal. With a midnight adjournment deadline looming, it's unclear if the bill will come back up for a vote.

A group of women legislators voiced disappointment that legislation which passed the Senate unanimously may not come up for a House vote.

Under the bill, health insurance plans would have to cover 21 essential health benefits for women, including breast cancer screenings.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy criticized an amendment to the bill creating a new mandate on insurers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.