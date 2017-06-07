Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school

Police in Winsted are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.

The police chief said the department received a complaint about suspected tainted cupcakes that were brought to The Gilbert School in Winsted.

Principal Alan Strauss told Eyewitness News he was notified that “some cupcake batter was tainted with an unconfirmed non-drug substance and given out to a few students.”

Police were called to investigate.

"We take all matters of disrespect, any violations of one's space or rights, or any forms of harassment very seriously and we are vigorously investigating this incident," Strauss said in a statement.

Winsted is a section of the town of Winchester.

