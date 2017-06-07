Marlborough family picking up the pieces after devastating fire

A family is trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend (WFSB)

A Marlborough family is picking up the pieces after a devastating house fire.

Thankfully nobody was injured, but the family dog had to be rescued after a kitchen fire destroyed their two-story home.

The Heslin family said strangers risked their lives to rescue their dog, while others in town have donated clothes and money to help get them back on their feet.

“It kind of restores your faith in humanity,” said Matt Heslin.

On Saturday night, a fire caused significant damage to his Blish Road home, one he and his family have lived in for 12 years.

He and his three children were at Mohegan Sun for a sporting event when the fire happened.

They rushed home after a call from firefighters.

“It was pretty much fully engulfed and it was, I can't describe what it was like, to be honest with you,” Heslin said.

The Marlborough fire marshal said it is unclear what ignited the fire but there is no suspicion of wrongdoing.

For now, Heslin and his children are staying with relatives in town. He said they are seeing a huge outpouring of support.

“It's wonderful to see the outpouring of support, from the Marlborough Fire Department that rescued my dog all the way to the community, local community here in town,” said Emma Heslin, who said her friends have raised her spirits.

Matt Heslin lost his job several weeks ago and while he looks for a new one, he's trying to get his life and those of his children back in order.

It's no easy task.

Friends of the Heslin's set up a GoFundMe page which you can find here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.