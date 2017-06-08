Malloy to speak today after session ends without a budget

The General Assembly's session ended at midnight without a budget despite other bills passing, including one allowing more off-track betting.

In the final hours, there was a lot of discussion.

Crossing the finish line took on a slower pace.

Republicans and Democrats agreed to allow third casino.

Senate Republicans did pass a bill which allows more off-track betting but much of the night was spent pushing their budget, which calls for a spending cap and legislative approval on all union contracts.

Lawmakers also agreed on the so-called lockbox measure to protect transportation money.

Democrats said it paves the way toward brighter transportation and an economic future.

In years past, transportation money has been drained to cover other budget needs.

Some Republicans argued that it still doesn't do enough to keep the money where it belongs.

The $40 billion budget, however, is a different story.

"We are showing the people of Connecticut that we can balance the budget without taxes and without and cutting necessary services," Sen. Michael McLachlan, a Republican, said.

But Senate Democrats said Republicans had agreed to a special session because they knew both sides would not get an agreement on time.

"Apparently they want to play a little bit of political theater. Tonight it's wasting valuable time in our last day of the session. We have a lot of bills on both sides who want their bills taken care of," said Sen. Bob Duff, a Democrat, said.

Both sides agreed on the state's third casino in East Windsor; however, tolls and recreational marijuana did not have enough votes to pass.

Legislation to allow electric car maker Tesla to open stores in Connecticut and protect women's health also did not make it through.

House Democrats are the only ones without a budget and there are major differences.

Gov. Dannel Malloy did not give a traditional midnight address. Malloy is expected to discuss the 2017 legislative session at the State Capitol around 1 p.m. The news conference will be streaming on WFSB.com and the Channel 3 app by clicking here.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides to hold a news conference around 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.

As for the special session, that's expected in the next week or two.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.