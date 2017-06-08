Session ends without a budget

The General Assembly's session ended at midnight without a budget despite other bills passing, including one allowing more off-track betting.

In the final hours, there was a lot of discussion.

Republicans and Democrats agreed to allow third casino, but a budget agreement may be a whole different story.

Crossing the finish line took on a slower pace.

Senate Republicans did pass a bill which allows more off-track betting but much of the night was spent pushing their budget, which calls for a spending cap and legislative approval on all union contracts.

"We are showing the people of Connecticut that we can balance the budget without taxes and without and cutting necessary services," Sen. Michael McLachlan, a Republican, said.

But Senate Democrats said Republicans had agreed to a special session because they knew both sides would not get an agreement on time.

"Apparently they want to play a little bit of political theater. Tonight it's wasting valuable time in our last day of the session. We have a lot of bills on both sides who want their bills taken care of," said Sen. Bob Duff, a Democrat, said.

Both sides agreed on the state's third casino in East Windsor; however, tolls and recreational marijuana did not have enough votes to pass.

House Democrats are the only ones without a budget and there are major differences. As for the special session that's expected in the next week or two.

