Spieth joins McIlroy, Day, other top golfers at Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth announced his commitment to the Travelers Championship on Thursday. (Travelers Championship photo)

Another top golfer has joined the star-studded field of the Traveler's Championship.

Jordan Spieth announced his commitment to the golf tournament on Thursday.

Spieth joins Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Russell Knox.

The 23-year-old Dallas-native is currently ranked 6th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"Jordan has quickly become one of golf’s biggest stars,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament director. “With the leadership and direction of Travelers, we’re committed to bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut. Having Jordan here for the first time definitely adds a level of excitement to our tournament."

Spieth is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and was named the Tour's player of the year in 2015.

He also spent 26 weeks at the top of the golf rankings.

The Travelers Championship is set for June 19 through June 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For more information, including tickets, head to the tournament's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.