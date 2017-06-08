Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden reopens following crash

A portion of the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden was temporarily closed on Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

However, most of the highway reopened a short time later. The right lane remained blocked.

State police said Route 15 southbound was closed between exits 60 and 59.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

The Hamden Fire Department said it was on the scene with state police awaiting a wrecker to clear the scene.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

