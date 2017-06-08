Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden reopens following crash

A portion of the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden was temporarily closed on Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.
However, most of the highway reopened a short time later. The right lane remained blocked.
State police said Route 15 southbound was closed between exits 60 and 59.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
The Hamden Fire Department said it was on the scene with state police awaiting a wrecker to clear the scene.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
