Vehicle fire in Bridgeport leads to discovery of body inside

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in Bridgeport on Wednesday night and found a man's body inside.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at Houston and Dodd Avenue.

After the fire was put out, the body of the adult male was discovered.

Bridgeport detectives arrived on the scene to investigate.

They said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The man has not yet been identified.

