No swimming at Mashamoquet Brook State Park

The swimming area at a state park in Pomfret is off limits on Thursday.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the water at Mashamoquet Brook State Park has high levels of indicator bacteria.

While indicator bacteria are not disease carrying pathogens, they are one of the tools used by health and environmental officials to evaluate the potential for contamination.

DEEP said the results are pending.

Mashamoquet Brook's water will be tested again on Thursday.

The rest of the state operated swimming areas are open for business.

