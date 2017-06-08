Convicted felon flashes gun at plain clothes detective in Hartford

A man with a criminal record brandished a firearm in a threatening way toward a plain clothes detective in Hartford, according to police.

Police said Alfredo Melendez, 27, faces a number of charges.

Detectives said it started after they received "confidential information" that someone in the area of 1046 Capitol Ave. had a handgun.

A surveillance operation was conducted and Melendez was spotted.

At that point, police said Melendez saw the plain clothes detective in his unmarked car and approached. They said he flashed the firearm in a threatening gesture.

At that point, other detectives and officers were asked to move in and that caused Melendez to flee on foot.

He threw the loaded 9mm pistol away, but officers retrieved it.

They later figured out that it had been stolen from East Hampton in 2012.

Melendez, whom police said is a convicted felon, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, third-degree trespassing, interfering with police and possession of a controlled substance.

