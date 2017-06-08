DEEP, dive team and police search Greenwich park for human remains

Police in Greenwich are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in a park on Wednesday morning.

DEEP, CT State Police dive team and police are searching a Greenwich park for human remains on Thursday. (Greenwich PIO)

Police and state officials continue to search for human remains in a park in Greenwich on Thursday morning.

Areas of Binney Park were tapped off because of the police investigation and search. The Greenwich Police Department is assisting the members of the Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Connecticut State Police dive team.

The search was continued to a previous investigation. Human remains were found in the southwest area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park on April 26. Town parks employees found them when police said they were clearing debris from a wooded area.

