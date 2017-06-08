DEEP, dive team and police search Greenwich park for human remai - WFSB 3 Connecticut

DEEP, dive team and police search Greenwich park for human remains

Posted: Updated:
DEEP, CT State Police dive team and police are searching a Greenwich park for human remains on Thursday. (Greenwich PIO) DEEP, CT State Police dive team and police are searching a Greenwich park for human remains on Thursday. (Greenwich PIO)

  • DEEP, dive team and police search Greenwich park for human remainsMore>>

  • Human remains found at Greenwich park

    Human remains found at Greenwich park

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-04-26 19:37:03 GMT
    Greenwich police are conducting a death investigation (Greenwich PD)Greenwich police are conducting a death investigation (Greenwich PD)

    Police in Greenwich are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in a park on Wednesday morning.

    More >

    Police in Greenwich are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in a park on Wednesday morning.

    More >
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -

Police and state officials continue to search for human remains in a park in Greenwich on Thursday morning.

Areas of Binney Park were tapped off because of the police investigation and search. The Greenwich Police Department is assisting the members of the Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Connecticut State Police dive team. 

The search was continued to a previous investigation. Human remains were found in the southwest area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park on April 26. Town parks employees found them when police said they were clearing debris from a wooded area.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.