Tainted cupcake in Winchester sent to state lab for testing

A student tells Eyewitness News this is a photo of an alleged tainted cupcake (submitted)

Police in Winchester said they do not believe cupcakes tainted with 'bodily fluids' and brought to a high school were toxic.

The cupcakes were brought to the Gilbert School in the Winsted section of the town on Wednesday.

One senior told Eyewitness News that two batches of cupcakes were served to a few students before the opening bell.

She said word spread that one of the batches was tainted and students and a teacher were targeted to be the recipients.

Police said they received a complaint about it afterward.

Investigators released an update on the case on Thursday.

They said they did not believe that the substance reported to have been introduced into the batter and/or frosting was toxic or poisonous.

They also said no students or staff have reported becoming ill as a result of eating the cupcakes.

Police are interviewing students and staff to figure out who brought them and to see if any substances, including bodily fluids, are actually in them.

One of the cupcakes is being delivered to the State Forensic Science Lab for analysis.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Winchester police at 860-379-2721.

