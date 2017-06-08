Suspected serial killer offered plea deal by prosecutors

The seventh and final set of remains unearthed behind a New Britain plaza has been identified as a Waterbury woman, who went missing in 2003, according to police.

The seventh and final set of remains unearthed behind a New Britain plaza has been identified as a Waterbury woman, who went missing in 2003, according to police.

7th set of remains found in New Britain is missing Waterbury woman

7th set of remains found in New Britain is missing Waterbury woman

An arrest warrant will be served to a suspected serial killer in connection with six people whose remains were found behind a New Britain shopping plaza.

An arrest warrant will be served to a suspected serial killer in connection with six people whose remains were found behind a New Britain shopping plaza.

William Devin Howell, who was charged with killing six people in Connecticut in 2003 and disposing of the bodies behind a strip mall has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors. (DOC photo)

A former drifter charged with killing six people in Connecticut in 2003 and disposing of the bodies behind a strip mall has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors.

William Devin Howell appeared in New Britain Superior Court via video on Wednesday, when the possible deal was disclosed.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys provided details.

The 47-year-old native of Hampton, Virginia, is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the killing of a seventh victim. He's being held on $10 million bond.

Police say Howell was working odd jobs in Connecticut at the time of the killings.

A plea deal could spare the victims' families from the ordeal of a months-long trial.

Howell is scheduled back in court July 12 to either accept or reject the deal.

To see pictures of the crime scene on your mobile device, click here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.