Man convicted of murder in 1991 given new trial

A man, who served has 19 years for a murder in 1991, was released from jail on Thursday and will have a new trial starting next month.

Alfred Swinton was granted a new trial by Julia D. Dewey at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Following Thursday's ruling, Swinton will be on house arrest. The judge said he can only leave the house to go to church, court and medical appointments. Swinton will also be under electronic monitoring.

Innocence Project lawyers argued that "DNA testing of critical evidence excludes him as the assailant. Additionally, the bite mark analyst who identified the suspect through a mark on the victim's skin acknowledges that bite mark evidence has been discredited and no longer believes there is a valid scientific basis for his testimony and no longer believes the man is responsible for the mark."

Swinton was released on a promise to appear at Hartford Superior Court on July 20. It is unclear if the state will try to retry Swinton.

