Connecticut officials react to ex-FBI director testimony

As ex-FBI director James Comey testified in front of a Congressional committee, Connecticut officials began to weigh in on what he said.

Comey spoke about discussions he had with President Donald Trump related to his firing and its potential ties to the Russian collusion investigation.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal posted to Twitter on Thursday and praised the questions by Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.

"He's right," Blumenthal said. "We can't let anything or anyone stop us from getting answers."

He also liked the issues addressed by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden.

"Glad [Sen. Wyden] raised the issue of officials [with] Russian contacts remaining on [the] Trump team, despite warning from [Former Attorney General Sally] Yates on [Gen. Michael] Flynn."

He ended his posts by echoing a statement by Comey, which referenced the Russians coming after America.

"The Russians attacked our nation and collusion with them is a serious crime," he said.

Sen. Chris Murphy released a statement following Comey's testimony. He said it's hard to overstate the impact of it.

"For the first time, under oath and penalty of perjury, the former FBI Director testified that the president repeatedly pressed him for a pledge of loyalty, and asked him to drop the investigation into illegal activity of a White House staffer at the center of the Russia probe," Murphy said. "A couple months later, after neither request was fulfilled, Trump fired him. That confirms that media reports aren’t ‘fake news’ – they’re very real and very concerning.”

Murphy said said it seems like the walls are closing in on Trump.

"What’s most important is that investigators in the Senate and at the Department of Justice get all the facts and find the truth," he said. "If the White House’s account differs from what we heard today, the American people deserve to hear the president’s side of the story in a similar forum – under oath and open to the press."

