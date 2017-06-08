Health dept. to discuss water tests in Plainville - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Health dept. to discuss water tests in Plainville

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
(WFSB file) (WFSB file)
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

Residents in Plainville are expected to learn more about potential water issues in town.

In January, more than 60 people claimed their water smelled and tasted bad.

The town manager is investigating, but the water company says there are no problems.

The Department of Public Health will review recent water samples at a public forum tonight at Plainville middle school.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.