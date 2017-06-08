PD: 30 burglaries reported in West Hartford overnight

West Hartford police are investigating 30 reported burglaries that happened overnight.

Police said the burglaries happened in people’s cars and garages in the areas of Farmington Avenue, Garfield, Sunset Terrace, Tunxis Road, Mountain Road, Ridgewood, Sedgwick, Lemay and Rosedale.

People reported loose change, bikes, and electronics having been taken.

A house burglary was reported on Long Lane Road, where police said someone entered the home through an unlocked back door and made off with a 55-inch television and other electronics.

The residents were home and sleeping when it happened.

Police said while it seems unlikely that the car burglaries are related to the home burglary, detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information or home security video should call police at (860) 570-8870.

