Amazon's new North Haven facility expected to bring 1,800 jobs

Amazon is looking to expand its presence in Connecticut with a new fulfillment center in North Haven.

Gov. Dannel Malloy says the center will be 855,000 square feet and is expected to create 1,800 jobs.

Amazon plans to spend $255 million on the project.

“This is a significant win for our state’s taxpayers and our economy,” Governor Malloy said. “Amazon’s $255 million investment to expand operations in Connecticut is proof positive that when we work with companies and bring our collective ingenuity to bear, we deliver on creating jobs for the hardworking residents of our state. With plans to nearly double their Connecticut workforce – growing another 1,800 jobs on top of the 2,000 employees they currently have in the state – Amazon’s decision to open third facility here is a testament to the high quality and productivity of our workforce.”

Amazon has a fulfillment center in Windsor and a sorting center in Wallingford and currently employs 2,000 people in the state.

The new fulfillment center will be located at 415 Washington Ave., in North Haven, where Pratt & Whitney once occupied.

The space has been vacant for over 15 years.

Malloy said the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project through its First Five Plus program.

“Five years after announcing our first fulfillment center in Connecticut, we’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North Haven, creating more than 1,500 full-time jobs that offer wages 30 percent higher than traditional retail roles and include comprehensive benefits on day one, bonuses and stock awards,” Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America operations, said. “We’ve found an abundance of talent in Connecticut’s workforce, and we are so happy to have this opportunity to expand in the state to serve customers.”

