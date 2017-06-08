Gas main leak reported in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Gas main leak reported in Waterbury

Fire crews were called to a construction site in Waterbury for a gas main leak on Thursday.

It happened on Rosette Street on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The immediate area was being evacuated until the gas crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

