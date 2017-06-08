Wrongful death lawsuit filed against flight academy

The American Flight Academy is facing a wrongful death lawsuit connected to a deadly plane crash in East Hartford last fall.

An attorney for Feras Freitekh, the student pilot who died in that crash, accuses the flight academy of carelessness and negligence.

The lawsuit also claims the academy did not properly maintain its planes.

An investigative report released in March found Freitekh was at the controls at the time of the crash.

Eyewitness News reached out to an attorney for the flight academy but has not heard back.

To read the full wrongful death lawsuit, click here. To read the complaint, click here.

