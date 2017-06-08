Two CT roads closed for separate motorcycle crashes

Two roads in Connecticut were shut down Thursday evening because of two separate motorcycle crashes.

A little before 6 p.m., Connecticut State Police said Route 20 in West Hartland was closed because of a crash involving a motorcycle.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene but it is unclear what the extent of any injuries are.

The road is closed at Morrison Hill Road.

Around the same time, police said Buckley Highway in Union was closed for a motorcycle crash.

LIFE STAR was called to this scene as well, but police could not provide details on the extent of any injuries.

