Heat comes today

STEAMY WEATHER STARTS TODAY

Beach-goer: on your mark! Today, the weather will be hazy, hot, and humid with highs inland reaching the lower to perhaps middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. With temperatures this warm, we’ll kick off what may be our second heat wave of 2017 (the first one occurred May 17-19th). Some relief will be found along the Shoreline, where readings will be in the 80s – all with sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK

Scorching hot Monday and Tuesday

Monday may be slightly hotter than today, with the mercury reaching into the mid-90s away from the coast. If the high temperature hits the expected 95, it will be the first time to do so in the month of June since June 29, 2012.

Our stretch of 90 degree days appears to end after Tuesday’s low-90 degree heat. A cold front will arrive during the second half of Sunday. Right now, we expect it to arrive late Tuesday, which will help maximize the amount of heating. In advance of this system, showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Record high temperatures at both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport will be in within reach both Monday and Tuesday. The record highs on June 12th and 13th at Bradley Airport are 97F (1973) and 96F (1984) respectively, while at Sikorsky Airport the respective records are 92F (1973) and 93F (1961).

Wednesday & Thursday: not as hot

A little relief from the heat will arrive Wednesday. While the front will bring less humidity and a gusty northwesterly breeze in its wake, a major cool down is not in store for the middle of next week. Highs on Wednesday will still be above average, reaching the lower and middle 80s across the Connecticut. The normal high at Bradley Airport for June 14th is 79 degrees.



Fairly comfortable weather will remain Thursday. High pressure should keep most of the day dry, with temperatures once again reaching the lower to middle 80s. Lows Thursday morning will be in the upper 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday & Saturday

Showers will become likely Friday. High pressure will lose its grip during the course of the day. As a result, our mainly sunny sky will gradually become cloudier by afternoon. A low pressure system tracking toward Hudson Bay will drag a cold front into Connecticut. This system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. This same system will linger Saturday, offering more chances for showers.



Have a great weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”