Isolated Storm Chance Friday, then Summer-Like Heat and Humidity!

THURSDAY RECAP …

After morning sunshine, clouds moved in through the afternoon – lowering and thickening, compliments of a developing coastal storm to our south. Temperature-wise, many towns inland reached the mid to upper 70s while coastal communities topped about between 65 and 70 with a sea breeze.



THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…

While primarily cloudy, it will be dry this evening with temperatures slowly dropping through the 60s, into the 50s. The aforementioned coastal storm will pass offshore overnight, but the western extent or periphery could spread some showers into far eastern or southeastern Connecticut just before or around daybreak.



FRIDAY …

Any shower activity in association with the coastal storm will end quickly with a mix of sun and clouds statewide throughout the day. During the afternoon we’ll run the risk for isolated showers or even thunderstorms as a trough moves through the region from the west. Since we’re now expecting more sunshine and less of an impact from the coastal storm, highs Friday will be in the 75 to 80 degree range and slightly cooler along the coast.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

As we head through the weekend, the heat will increase as will the humidity as our flow becomes more southwesterly. This is compliments of a large “Bermuda High” that will develop. For Saturday, expect highs in the 80s away from the Sound, with just a slight chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. For Sunday, it will become downright hot with highs inland reaching or exceeding 90 under a mostly sunny sky. With temperatures this warm, we’ll kick off what will likely be our 2nd heatwave of 2017 (the first one occurred May 17-19th)… the beach will be a great destination with highs in the 80s. Interesting to also note that in the month of June, at Windsor Locks where the official record are kept, 90 degree heat has not been achieved since June (17th) in 2014!

Monday will be even hotter than Sunday with the mercury reaching into the mid-90s! If we hit 95, it will be the first time to do so in June since the 29th of the month, back in 2012! Tuesday again will be quite hot, with highs in the lower to mid-90s. Our stretch of 90 degree days appears to end after Tuesday --- it will come down to the timing/arrival of a cold front. Right now, as it approaches late Tuesday it could trigger some thunderstorms to develop. In its wake, don’t expect a major cool down as temperatures will only drop into the 80s for highs by the middle to end of next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

