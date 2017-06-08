Isolated Storm Chance today, then Summer-Like Heat and Humidity!



TODAY …

It's a pretty nice start out there this morning, albeit a little cool! The temperature in Danbury this morning made it all the way down to 41 degrees! That's two away from the upper 30s and 14 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. It's going to be a nice day today with a mixture of sun and clouds statewide. Please keep in mind, during the afternoon we’ll run the risk for isolated showers or even thunderstorms as a trough moves through the region from the west. Since we’re now expecting more sunshine and less of an impact from a coastal storm to our east, highs today will be in the 75 to 80 degree range for inland CT. It will be slightly cooler along the coast.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

As we head through the weekend, the heat will increase as will the humidity as our flow becomes more southwesterly. This is compliments of a large “Bermuda High” that will develop. For Saturday, expect highs in the 80s away from the Sound, with just a slight chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. For Sunday, it will become downright hot with highs inland reaching or exceeding 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. With temperatures this warm, we’ll kick off what will likely be our 2nd heat wave of 2017 (the first one occurred May 17-19th). The beach will be a great destination with highs in the 80s. Interesting to also note that in the month of June, at Windsor Locks where the official records are kept, 90 degree heat has not been achieved since June (17th) in 2014!

Monday will be even hotter than Sunday with the mercury reaching into the mid-90s! If we hit 95, it will be the first time to do so in June since the 29th of the month, back in 2012! Tuesday will be quite hot again, with highs in the lower to mid-90s. A front is expected to move through the state late in the day on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, and that should bring the heat wave to an end. Now don’t expect a major cool down as temperatures will only drop into the 80s for highs by the middle and end of next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”