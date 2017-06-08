Showers possible Saturday, then hot Sunday

FRIDAY RECAP

A coastal storm tracked over the Atlantic Ocean east of Connecticut, and is currently moving towards the Canadian Maritimes. While a few showers clipped southeastern Connecticut this morning, the vast majority of the precipitation from the storm was confined to eastern New England. A few more showers hit eastern Connecticut this afternoon, but most of the state remained dry, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland.

THIS EVENING & TONIGHT.

The low will continue to pull away from Connecticut, while at the same time, a large “Bermuda High” pressure system will build. This will turn our flow more southwesterly and begin to “advect” warm air into the state (wind will push the warmth into the state). With the leading edge of the warm air, clouds will increase and a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm will develop towards daybreak. But before then, conditions will be dry for any Friday evening activities. Temperatures will bottom out in the 55-60 degree range.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday

Saturday will be transitional. The Bermuda High will continue to strengthen and its resultant southwesterly flow will continue to pump warm and humid air into Connecticut. For Saturday, any morning showers and thunderstorms will come to an end and variably cloudy skies will develop during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s away from Long Island Sound with upper 70s at the beaches, while dew points will rise into the 60s.

Sunday

On Sunday, it will become downright hot with highs inland reaching the lower to perhaps middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky! With temperatures this warm, we’ll kick off what will likely be our 2nd heat wave of 2017 (the first one occurred May 17-19th). It will be a great day for the beach as temperatures there will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Interesting to also note that in the month of June, at Windsor Locks where the official record are kept, 90 degree heat has not been achieved since June (17th) in 2014!

NEXT WEEK

Still hot Monday and Tuesday

Monday will be even hotter than Sunday with the mercury reaching into the mid-90s away from the coast! If we hit 95, it will be the first time to do so in June since the 29th of the month, back in 2012! Tuesday again will be quite hot, with highs in the lower to mid-90s. Record high temperatures at both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport will be in within reach both Monday and Tuesday. The record highs on June 12th and 13th at Bradley Airport are 97F (1973) and 96F (1984) respectively, while at Sikorsky Airport the respective records are 92F (1973) and 93F (1961).

Our stretch of 90 degree days appears to end after Tuesday --- but it will come down to the timing/arrival of a cold front. Right now, we expect it to arrive late Tuesday. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of the front.

Wednesday & Thursday: not as hot

A little relief from the heat will arrive Wednesday. While the front will bring less humid and a gusty northwesterly breeze in its wake, a major cool down is not in store for the middle of next week. Highs on Wednesday will still be above average, reaching the lower and middle 80s across the Connecticut. The normal high at Bradley Airport for June 14th is 79 degrees.



Fairly comfortable weather will remain Thursday. While an isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday afternoon, high pressure should keep most of the day dry, with temperatures once again reaching the lower to middle 80s. Lows Thursday morning will be in the upper 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday

Showers will become more likely Friday. By then, a low pressure system tracking towards Hudson Bay will drag a cold front across Connecticut. This will bring the chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower and middle 80s.



Have a great weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Weather Intern and Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

