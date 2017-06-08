Summer heat again Today

HOT STUFF YESTERDAY

As promised, it was quite hot yesterday! The official high in the Hartford area was 94 degrees. The record of 98 degrees from 1973 still stands. And, the high at Bridgeport was 91 degrees, so the record of 93 from 1984 still stands.

ANOTHER STEAMY DAY TODAY

Today may be slightly hotter than yesterday. The “core” of the heat will come as high pressure continues to control the weather. Again, we will have ample sun with only a few high clouds. These conditions will help to send the mercury into the mid-90s away from the coast, while readings remain slightly cooler near the Shoreline – perhaps mid-80s. If the high temperature hits the expected 95 degrees, it will be the first time to do so in the month of June since June 29, 2012. But it would also be just shy of Greater Hartford’s record of 97 degrees, set back in 1973. If Bridgeport loses its sea breeze and has enough of a westerly component to its wind, highs could bump up to 92 degrees or higher. Such an event would result in either a tie with the record of 92 degrees set in 1973, or establish a new record.

HOT, THEN THUNDERSTORMS TOMORROW

Tuesday will be hot and humid, as well. But, tomorrow will also be a “transition day” with a cold front approaching and threatening scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front and its timing makes the forecast tricky. Right now, most operational model runs show the front arriving during the mid-afternoon. This timing should permit readings inland to reach into the low-90s again; however, if the front arrives a few hours earlier, 90 degrees may not be achieved. So whether or not we'll have three consecutive days of 90 degree heat or better remains to be seen.

With the front butting up against steamy air, we will keep an eye on the strength of the storms. It appears that the atmosphere will be lacking strong wind energy aloft. Without this energy providing shear, organized thunderstorms would have a harder time forming, which suggests severe weather would not necessarily be a problem.

Record high temperatures at both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport are not as likely tomorrow. The record high on June 13th at Bradley Airport is 96F (1984) and at Sikorsky Airport is 93F (1961).

PLEASANT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Wednesday

Relief from the heat will arrive Wednesday. The cold front will have passed through the state by morning. As a result, drier and milder air will infiltrate. Highs will reach into the low-80s in the valley locations and at the shoreline and remain in the upper-70s at higher elevations. There will be a busy north to northwesterly breeze with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The normal high at Bradley Airport for June 14th is 79 degrees; Wednesday’s high temp will be close to that reading.

Thursday



Fairly comfortable weather will remain Thursday. High pressure should keep the entire day dry, with temperatures settling into the upper-70s during the afternoon. Lows Thursday morning will be in the very refreshing 50s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY & NEXT WEEKEND.

Friday

Unsettled weather will return, beginning Friday. A storm system over the Great Lakes will be nudging closer and will spread a shield of clouds over the sky Friday. While most of Friday will be rain-free, the moisture field from the storm will expand during the course of the day and a few spotty showers may develop, especially across western parts of the state. The clouds will hold afternoon highs down, with temps in the low and mid-70s.

Saturday

Showers or periods of rain are possible Saturday. The warm frontal component to this storm will try to move through the state. It will be an active front, providing the necessary lift for this rain. An easterly and southeasterly wind will help to keep temperatures down a bit, with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. If some of the models are correct, they could be strong. The cold front portion of the weekend storm will be approaching. Sunshine may break out for several hours during the later morning and early afternoon as a ribbon of dry air precedes the front. This sunshine will heat the lower levels of the atmosphere into the low and middle-80s, destabilizing the atmosphere. This might set the stage for strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Keep in mind it’s early in the forecast cycle. We’ve given a lot of detail from only one version of what may happen, so stay tuned!



Have a great Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

