Blown transformer causes significant power outages in Vernon

A blown transformer has caused more than 3,000 Eversource customers to be without power in Vernon.

Police reported the power outage a little after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

As of about 6:40 p.m., Eversource said 3,310 customers were without power.

Vernon police said a transformer blew on Morrison Street and caused a power line fire, which spread to the lawn of a vacant home.

This caused power to go out in the area.

There was no property damage where the fire spread.

Police said traffic lights at both Route 30 and Route 31 are out, causing significant delays.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes if possible.

Eversource is aware of the issue and said it could be an hour or more before everyone gets power back.

Police also said the hospital is on a generator at this time.

Check the Eversource outage map here.

