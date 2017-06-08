Chicken products at center of food recalls

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a few consumer alerts on Thursday.

The first is from Water Lilies Food, which is recalling ready-to-eat breaded chicken products, due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The company said it affects over 4,300 pounds of spicy chicken tenders that were produced on various dates in March.

The breadcrumbs in those packages potentially have undeclared milk.

Another recall was made by Aldon Food Corporation for a chicken salad.

The breadcrumbs in those packages also have potentially undeclared milk.

