22-year-old man left 400 foot skidmark before deadly West Hartford crash

Police say a man died in a crash that happened in West Hartford on Thursday.

They identified the victim as 22-year-old Hakeem Massiah of Bloomfield.

He was the only person in the car.

The crash happened on Bloomfield Avenue at Abrahms Boulevard around 7:45 p.m.

Police said it was a single-car crash.

The road was closed for the investigation.

Police said Massiah was traveling north on Bloomfield Avenue and for some reason, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Eyewitnesses told police that the Massiah's vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said he left a skidmark and gouge trail more than 400 feet long before the tree.

Massiah's 1993 BMW i5 was totaled.

