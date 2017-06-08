Person killed in West Hartford crash

A person was killed in a crash in West Hartford Thursday evening. (iwitness)

Police say one person has died in a crash that happened in West Hartford.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Bloomfield Avenue at Abrahms Boulevard.

Police said it was a single-car crash.

The road is closed and police said access to the JCC and Hebrew Center is on Simsbury Road.

