One dead in early morning dump truck crash

One person was killed in an early morning dump truck crash in Wethersfield.

According to police, the truck crashed down an embankment north of the exit 26 off ramp at 3:55 a.m. on Friday.

The right and center lanes are closed as crews work to investigate what happened and clear the scene.

There's no word on a cause.

