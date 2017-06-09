Route 5 in East Windsor reopens following late night crash

A portion of Route 5 in East Windsor reopened after it caused some traffic delays during the Friday morning commute.

Police said the road was completely closed between Thompson and South Water Street following a crash that happened on Thursday night.

It completely reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they were called to the scene around 8 p.m. after a car slammed into a utility pole.

The road was shut down so Eversource and Frontier Communications crews could make repairs.

One person was hospitalized but police expected that person to be ok.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

