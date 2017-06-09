Heat arrives this weekend

Rain is not expected to be widespread, but there is a chance that parts of the state could see a thunderstorm or two this weekend.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said Saturday "will be transitional."

"Any morning showers and thunderstorms will come to an end and variably cloudy skies will develop during the afternoon," Cameron said.

While the high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday, Sunday will see temperatures reach low to middle 90s. That means the likely kick off of the second heat wave of the season. The first heat wave was from May 17-19.

"It will be a great day for the beach as temperatures there will be in the 80s with sunny skies," Cameron said.

On Friday, there were a few showers in eastern New England and Massachusetts

"A few more showers hit eastern Connecticut this afternoon, but most of the state remained dry, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland," Cameron said.

The heat continues on Monday and Tuesday. Monday may be even hotter with temps possibly getting into the mid-90s.

"Monday will be even hotter than Sunday with the mercury reaching into the mid-90s away from the coast. If we hit 95, it will be the first time to do so in June since the 29th of the month, back in 2012," Cameron said.

Tuesday should round out the heat wave with highs again in the 90s.

"Our stretch of 90 degree days appears to end after Tuesday --- but it will come down to the timing/arrival of a cold front. Right now, we expect it to arrive late Tuesday," Cameron said.

Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

