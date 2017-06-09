Parts of the state could see storms today, then the heat arrives

While it's not expected to be widespread, there is a chance that parts of the state could see a thunderstorm or two by Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said while the day started out chilly with temperatures in the 40s, it should warm into the 70s to near 80.

Still, he wanted people to be aware of one possibility.

"It's going to be a nice day today with a mixture of sun and clouds statewide," Haney said. "Please keep in mind, during the afternoon we’ll run the risk for isolated showers or even thunderstorms as a trough moves through the region from the west."

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Haney said he expected more sunshine and less of an impact from a coastal storm to the state's east.

Then, summer-like heat and humidity begins to build for the weekend.

"For Saturday, expect highs in the 80s away from the [Long Island] Sound, with just a slight chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm," Haney said. "For Sunday, it will become downright hot with highs inland reaching or exceeding 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky."

Haney predicted that Sunday will likely kick off the second heat wave of the year. The first took place in mid-May.

Monday may be even hotter with temps possibly getting into the mid-90s.

"If we hit 95, it will be the first time to do so in June since the 29th of the month, back in 2012," Haney said.

Tuesday should round out the heat wave with highs again in the 90s.

"A front is expected to move through the state late in the day on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms, and that should bring the heat wave to an end," Haney said.

However, things are not expected to cool down that much.

Temperatures will only drop into the 80s for highs by the middle and end of next week.

To read the complete technical discussion, head here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.