Vermont sex offender to face judge after arrest in Connecticut

A registered sex offender in Vermont is on the docket to face a judge on Friday following his arrest in Connecticut.

According to Connecticut State Police, 47-year-old William Smith was found to be with a girl who was reported missing.

Smith and the girl were discovered at a Walmart on River Road in Lisbon on Thursday afternoon, troopers said. They were inside at the time.

The girl was reported missing by her mother on Sunday, Vermont State Police said.

However, troopers said there is no indication of foul play or that the girl was held against her will.

Still, the teen was taken into protective custody. She was not hurt and placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Smith was charged with being a fugitive from justice and several motor vehicle charges, along with a felony violation of probation charge from Vermont.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Smith is due in Norwich Superior Court on Friday and will eventually be turned over to Vermont law enforcement to face the charges from them.

