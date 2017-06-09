Blumenthal to call on Sessions, Rosenstein to testify

One of Connecticut's senators wants public testimony from the U.S. attorney general and deputy attorney general in light of Thursday's hearing with ex-FBI Director James Comey.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was in attendance for the duration of Comey's testimony and believes the next step is to hear from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with regards to an investigation into collusion with Russia.

Blumenthal is holding a news conference about that around 11:15 a.m. on Friday in Hartford.

He said Comey noted that the FBI expected Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia and that "we were also aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic."

Blumenthal told CNN on Thursday that Sessions may have had a third undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

He said if that happened, it could be perjury.

"You know, what we have here is a pattern and I can't confirm what may have been provided in a classified setting, but with a third meeting and even without it, what we have is a pattern of contacts with the Russian by [former national security advisory Michael] Flynn, by Sessions, by [senior advisor Jared] Kushner, [that were] secret and then concealed," Blumenthal said. "In fact, [they were] denied possibly in violation of the law that denial adds [to what] former director Comey said [Thursday]."

Blumenthal also said it may constitute a separate violation of law that brings together the liability that Comey referred to during his testimony.

CNN reported on Thursday that Comey told senators in a closed hearing that Sessions may have had a third interaction with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Sources told CNN that the information was based in part on Russian-to-Russian intercepts and that Kislyak might have exaggerated the encounter.

