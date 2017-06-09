Shot comes through man's ceiling, hits him in the thigh

A man was shot in the thigh while sitting in his New Haven apartment early Friday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to 395 Sherman Pkwy. just before 2:50 a.m.

The victim, Tyler Smith, 28, was hit in the left thigh.

Police said the shot was fired through the ceiling from a third floor apartment.

However, when officers checked the third floor apartment, no one was there.

Smith was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. He was released.

Police did not have any information about a potential suspect.

