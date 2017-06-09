2 pets pulled from burning Southington home

Pets were pulled from a house fire on Todd Road in Southington. (Gary Saucier/iWitness photo)

Firefighters were called to a home in Southington on Friday morning.

A dog and a cat were pulled from the home on Todd Road.

No people were home at the time.

Todd Road was closed at Norton Street; however, firefighters expected to clear the scene soon.

Firefighters responded just after 9 a.m.

The pets were brought to a local veterinarian for treatment.

There's no word on a cause for the fire.

