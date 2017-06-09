Cat, dog die after house fire in Southington

Pets were pulled from a house fire on Todd Road in Southington. (Gary Saucier/iWitness photo)

A dog and cat died after firefighters pulled them from a burning home in Southington on Friday morning.

A dog and a cat were pulled from the home on Todd Road around 9 a.m..

No people were home at the time. Lieutenant Anthony Esteves was returning to the station from another call when he was dispatched to his own home where a fire started in the kitchen.

The pets were brought to a local veterinarian for treatment but later died from injuries suffered in the fire.

Todd Road was closed at Norton Street for the investigation.

There's no word on a cause for the fire.

