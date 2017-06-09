Connecticut Open House Day is Saturday

It's all about Connecticut this weekend.

The state's annual Open House Day is set for Saturday, June 10.

The day-long statewide event involves attractions, museums, galleries and organizations in virtually every city and town in Connecticut.

There is discounted or free admission to a number of places, according to organizers.

Giveaways, special offers and hands-on activities are also being offered to both children and adults.

For more information, check out the state's tourism website here.

