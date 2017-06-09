Migraines on list of new state medical marijuana recommendations

Police say a man died in a crash that happened in West Hartford on Thursday.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a few consumer alerts on Thursday.More >
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >
All lanes of Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield reopened around 11:15 a.m. following a deadly overnight crash.More >
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >
A Chicago man was charged this week with misdemeanor battery after an apparent racially charged altercation caught on video.More >
Authorities say a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in Idaho, but the driver was nowhere to be found.More >
