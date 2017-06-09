Migraines on list of new state medical marijuana recommendations

Prescribing marijuana for migraines cleared a hurdle this week after the Department of Consumer Protection added it to a list of recommendations.

Michelle H. Seagull said the Board of Physicians met on Wednesday to potentially add five new conditions to the state's Medical Marijuana Program.

Friday, she announced her decision on which conditions the DCP will look to add.

"I will be following the recommendations of the board as we move into the regulation drafting process,” said Seagull said.

Seagull recommended adding hydrocephalus with intractable headache, intractable migraines and trigeminal neuralgia.

Anxiety disorders and Meniere's disease will not be recommended.

“I also want to thank those who testified for their bravery, and for telling their stories on Wednesday," Seagull said. "We know our program is at its best when we hear from the medical community, and from patients whose lives can be improved by this medication.”

The DCP said after it drafts a regulation to add the conditions, a public hearing will be set.

From there, the recommendations go to the Office of the Attorney General and then require the approval of the Regulation Review Committee of the General Assembly.

Anyone looking to petition the Board of Physicians can visit the DCP's website here.

