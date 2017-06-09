2 charged with breaking into ATMs in 3 states

Jaime Garcia was one of two men arrested after police said they were responsible for a yearlong string of break-ins at automated bank teller machines in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. (Hampden District Attorney)

Marquan Moriarty was one of two men arrested after police said they were responsible for a yearlong string of break-ins at automated bank teller machines in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. (Hampden District Attorney)

Authorities have arrested two men they say were responsible for a yearlong string of break-ins at automated bank teller machines in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The Hampden district attorney says Jaime Garcia and Marquan Moriarty, both 22 and both of Springfield, Massachusetts, were arrested Thursday as police executed search warrants in Springfield and Ludlow.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the searches yielded a handgun, various tools used in burglaries, and cutting torches.

Moriarty faces charges including breaking and entering to commit a felony, malicious damage of more than $250, arson and possession of burglary tools.

Garcia is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and arson.

It was not clear if the men had attorneys.

